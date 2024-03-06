Chancellor and South West Surrey MP Jeremy Hunt has said that he won’t be stopped by “a few idiots” after his Hindhead constituency office was graffitied on the eve of the budget.
The words ‘Die Tory Scum’ were painted on the office at Tilford Road in a vandalism attack that was discovered on the morning of Tuesday, March 5, the day before Mr Hunt delivered his budget to the House of Commons.
Vandals are believed to have targeted Hunt’s Hindhead office on the evening of Monday, March 4 with police later called out to the scene. Speaking to the Express Mr Hunt refused to be “deterred by a few idiots”.
He added: “The British people are famously tolerant which is why we have one of the most robust democracies in the world.”
Political opponents have also condemned the attack and have said there is no place in society for such actions.
Julian Spence, Lib Dem Waverley Borough Councillor for Hindhead and Beacon Hill, said: “At a time when there is much talk of rising extremism there must be no hesitation or uncertainty in condemning the vandalisation of Jeremy Hunt's office in Hindhead.
“We are fortunate enough to live in a liberal democracy where there are many peaceful ways to express our disagreements with politicians of all parties, not least at the ballot box. There should be absolutely no place for such criminal acts of violence in our society.”