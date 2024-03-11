A woman has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous and drink driving after a car was driven the wrong way down the M25 in the early hours of the morning.
A vehicle, a Black Mercedes CLC, was travelling the wrong way between Junction 11, the A320 Chertsey Interchange, and Junction 13, the Staines Interchange, at around 2.20am on Saturday, March 9, say Surrey Police.
A 29-year-old was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and driving whilst over the prescribed alcohol limit. She has since been released on bail whilst enquiries are ongoing.
Surrey Police are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage of the incident to come forward to help them with their investigation.
If you witnessed anything, or have any dashcam footage contact the police quoting reference number PR/45240027194 on:
- Webchat though the police’s website on https://www.surrey.police.uk/
- Online at https://www.surrey.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/
- Or by calling 101
If you would rather not speak to police, you can call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.