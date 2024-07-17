Four-year-old Earl is looking for a particular forever home as he has some nerve damage a front leg from catching distemper as a puppy.
Debbie Pearce, from RSPCA Millbrook, Chobham, said: “Although fit and well he can't exercise as much as a typical four-year-old dog.
“He still gets really excited for his walks and loves running around off lead, but can get tired if he's out for too long.
“So, we are looking for a home that can give him his short walks and then give him a nice comfy bed for him to lay on for the rest of the day.
“He is such a sweet boy and always loves a cuddle and a fuss.
“Earl came to Millbrook as his welfare needs were not being met by his previous home.
“He is happy to pass by other dogs and walk with them at our centre but isn't a fan of them trying to initiate play, possibly because he can be a little wobbly, so he should be the only dog in the home.
“Earl is looking at short street walks and then his main exercise will be his garden so he will need a large private enclosed garden with 5ft fencing.
“Earl can live with children from around 12 years old. He will possibly need a refresher in housetraining but he's a clever boy.”
If you are interested in providing a home for Earle, visit www.rspca-millbrook.org to complete an application form which will be emailed automatically to Millbrook.