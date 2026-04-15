The most significant local elections for a generation are taking place in Surrey next month as as voters head to the polls on Thursday May 7 to decide how the new look councils will be formed.

For the first time since the 1970s, local government is undergoing huge changes to how services are delivered. Instead of a single county council with 11 boroughs and districts sitting underneath it – Surrey will be merged and split into two mega authorities, to be called East and West Surrey.

People living in Guildford, Runnymede, Spelthorne, Surrey Heath, Waverley and Woking will vote in West Surrey elections.

While those living in Elmbridge, Epsom & Ewell, Mole Valley, Reigate & Banstead, and Tandridge will do the same for East Surrey.

The seats mirror the existing divisions at Surrey County Council, but will have two councillors representing each area.

Counting will take place at the existing boroughs with the results sent through to central hubs in Runnymede for West Surrey and Reigate for East Surrey.

Results are expected to be announced on May 8.

Elmbridge: 18 councillors across nine divisions 

Epsom & Ewell: 10 councillors, five divisions 

Guildford: 18 councillors, nine divisions  

Mole Valley: 12 councillors, six divisions 

Reigate & Banstead: 20 councillors, 10 divisions 

Runnymede: 12 councillors, six divisions 

Spelthorne: 14 councillors, seven divisions 

Surrey Heath: 12 councillors, six divisions

Tandridge: 12 councillors, six divisions 

Waverley: 18 councillors, nine divisions 

Woking: 14 councillors, seven divisions 

The West Surrey Council candidates for the Woking division of Goldsworth East & Horsell Village:

Jim Armitage, Conservative Party

Martin Benstead,Conservative Party 

Cheryl Bloomer, Reform UK

Samar Chaudhary, Labour

Robert Lloyd, ReformUK 

John Morley, Liberal Democrats

Christine Murphy, Green Party

Lance Spencer, Liberal Democrats

Usman Tahir, Labour Party

The West Surrey Council candidates for the Woking division of Knaphill & Goldsworth West

Hassan Akberali, Independent

Carmel Ardrey, Reform UK 

Lewis Ashton, Green Party

Ann-Marie Barker, Liberal Democrats

Steve Greentree, Liberal Democrats

Debbie Harlow, Conservative Party

Abid Kayani, Conservative Party

Emma Mulder, Reform UK

The West Surrey Council candidates for the Woking division of The Byfleets

Sean Flude, Reform UK

Steve Howes, Independent

Mark Hunter, Reform UK 

Colin Kemp, Conservative Party 

Mohammed Khan, Labour Party

Trevor Leek,Conservative Party

Oliver Lester, Labour Party

Liam Lyons, Liberal Democrats

Ian Richardson, Liberal Democrats

Neil Willetts, Independent

The West Surrey Council candidates for the Woking division of Woking North 

Muzaffar Ali, Conservative Party 

Attia Aslam, Liberal Democrats

Tahir Aziz, Labour Party

Anila Javaid, Labour Party

Trevor Jones, Reform UK 

Riasat Khan, Independent

Zafar Rasab, Liberal Democrats

Shabana Sheikh, Conservative Party 

Judith Squire, Heritage Party

Jake Ventham, Reform UK

The West Surrey Council candidates for the Woking division of Woking South 

Harrison Getz, Green Party

Alice Gurr, Reform UK

Paul Hoekstra, Green Party

Ian Johnson, Liberal Democrats

John Lawrence, Conservative Party 

Louise Morales, Liberal Democrats

John Petrie, Reform UK 

Colin Scott, Conservative Party

Richard Squire, Heritage Party

The West Surrey Council candidates for the Woking division of Woking South East

Stephen Aries, Reform UK

Steve Dorsett, Conservative Party 

Peter Graves, Liberal Democrats

Sabir Hussain, Labour Party

Ben Maynard, Conservative Party 

Ellen Nicholson, Liberal Democrats

Simona Popa,  Labour Party

Anastacia Shchybun, Green Party

Christopher Stone, Reform UK

The West Surrey Council candidates for the Woking division of  Woking South West 

Ayesha Azad, Conservative Party

Gavin Browning, Reform UK

Zamzam Ilyas, Labour Party

Helen Kingstone, Green Party

Robert Kwiatkowski, Conservative Party

Sean O`Malley, Labour Party

Tim Read, Heritage Party

Leslie Rice,  Liberal Democrats

Dale Roberts, Liberal Democrats

Mahil Vasanth, Green Party

Charles Wilmot, Reform UK