The most significant local elections for a generation are taking place in Surrey next month as as voters head to the polls on Thursday May 7 to decide how the new look councils will be formed.
For the first time since the 1970s, local government is undergoing huge changes to how services are delivered. Instead of a single county council with 11 boroughs and districts sitting underneath it – Surrey will be merged and split into two mega authorities, to be called East and West Surrey.
While those living in Elmbridge, Epsom & Ewell, Mole Valley, Reigate & Banstead, and Tandridge will do the same for East Surrey.
The seats mirror the existing divisions at Surrey County Council, but will have two councillors representing each area.
Counting will take place at the existing boroughs with the results sent through to central hubs in Runnymede for West Surrey and Reigate for East Surrey.
Results are expected to be announced on May 8.
Elmbridge: 18 councillors across nine divisions
Epsom & Ewell: 10 councillors, five divisions
Guildford: 18 councillors, nine divisions
Mole Valley: 12 councillors, six divisions
Reigate & Banstead: 20 councillors, 10 divisions
Runnymede: 12 councillors, six divisions
Spelthorne: 14 councillors, seven divisions
Surrey Heath: 12 councillors, six divisions
Tandridge: 12 councillors, six divisions
Waverley: 18 councillors, nine divisions
Woking: 14 councillors, seven divisions
The West Surrey Council candidates for the Woking division of Goldsworth East & Horsell Village:
Jim Armitage, Conservative Party
Martin Benstead,Conservative Party
Cheryl Bloomer, Reform UK
Robert Lloyd, ReformUK
Christine Murphy, Green Party
Lance Spencer, Liberal Democrats
Usman Tahir, Labour Party
The West Surrey Council candidates for the Woking division of Knaphill & Goldsworth West
Hassan Akberali, Independent
Carmel Ardrey, Reform UK
Lewis Ashton, Green Party
Ann-Marie Barker, Liberal Democrats
Steve Greentree, Liberal Democrats
Debbie Harlow, Conservative Party
Abid Kayani, Conservative Party
Emma Mulder, Reform UK
The West Surrey Council candidates for the Woking division of The Byfleets
Sean Flude, Reform UK
Steve Howes, Independent
Mark Hunter, Reform UK
Colin Kemp, Conservative Party
Mohammed Khan, Labour Party
Trevor Leek,Conservative Party
Oliver Lester, Labour Party
Liam Lyons, Liberal Democrats
Ian Richardson, Liberal Democrats
Neil Willetts, Independent
The West Surrey Council candidates for the Woking division of Woking North
Muzaffar Ali, Conservative Party
Attia Aslam, Liberal Democrats
Tahir Aziz, Labour Party
Anila Javaid, Labour Party
Trevor Jones, Reform UK
Riasat Khan, Independent
Zafar Rasab, Liberal Democrats
Shabana Sheikh, Conservative Party
Judith Squire, Heritage Party
Jake Ventham, Reform UK
The West Surrey Council candidates for the Woking division of Woking South
Harrison Getz, Green Party
Alice Gurr, Reform UK
Paul Hoekstra, Green Party
Ian Johnson, Liberal Democrats
John Lawrence, Conservative Party
Louise Morales, Liberal Democrats
John Petrie, Reform UK
Colin Scott, Conservative Party
Richard Squire, Heritage Party
The West Surrey Council candidates for the Woking division of Woking South East
Stephen Aries, Reform UK
Steve Dorsett, Conservative Party
Peter Graves, Liberal Democrats
Sabir Hussain, Labour Party
Ben Maynard, Conservative Party
Ellen Nicholson, Liberal Democrats
Simona Popa, Labour Party
Anastacia Shchybun, Green Party
Christopher Stone, Reform UK
The West Surrey Council candidates for the Woking division of Woking South West
Ayesha Azad, Conservative Party
Gavin Browning, Reform UK
Zamzam Ilyas, Labour Party
Helen Kingstone, Green Party
Robert Kwiatkowski, Conservative Party
Sean O`Malley, Labour Party
Tim Read, Heritage Party
Leslie Rice, Liberal Democrats
Dale Roberts, Liberal Democrats
Mahil Vasanth, Green Party
Charles Wilmot, Reform UK
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