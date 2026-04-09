Theatregoers will be served up a treat next week as a smash hit musical about the power of pastry is coming to Woking as part of a nationwide tour.
Be sure to grab a seat at the New Victoria Theatre for Waitress with the curtain lifting on a week-long run next Monday, Monday 20.
The romantic musical comedy featuring music from Broadway legend and Grammy award-winning Sara Bareilles is returning for a limited run with West End star Carrie Hope Fletcher leading the cast as Jenna.
And producers have also made another catch, as joining her onstage is actor, TV presenter, comedian and entertainer Les Dennis, who plays Old Joe.
"He doesn't give much away, he's a bit snappy but he really cares about Jenna,” said the former Catchphrase host ahead of its UK tour.
“It’s a really lovely show but it seems more to me like a play with music than a full-on musical.”
Waitress tells the story of Jenna, an expert pie maker in a small town, who dreams of a way out of her loveless marriage.
A baking contest in a nearby county and the town’s new doctor may offer her a chance at a new life, while her fellow waitresses offer their own recipes to happiness.
But Jenna must find the courage and strength to rebuild her life in a tale that’s anything but half-baked. It’s a beautiful musical that celebrates friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie.
Reviews have been encouraging with Hope Fletcher impressing as the waitress desperate for something more than a Hollywood handshake.
It’s not the first time Hope Fletcher has graced the New Victoria stage as the actress, author and vlogger played the title role in the UK and Ireland tour of Calamity Jane which galloped into Woking last March.
She’s also got a hugely impressive CV with theatre credits including Cinderella in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cinderella at the Gillian Lynne Theatre, Veronica Sawyer in Heathers at the Theatre Royal Haymarket and Wednesday Addams in The Addams Family UK and Ireland tour.
Joining her on stage are Evelyn Hoskins, who plays a prominent role as Dawn, while Mark Willshire is Jenna’s abusive husband, Earl. Early reviews suggest he is uncomfortable to watch because of the believability of his role. You have been warned.
Waitress has garnered multiple awards and nominations in both America and the UK, receiving acclaim from both audiences and critics alike.
The musical ran for nearly four years in Broadway since premiering in April 2016 while its first UK performance was at the Adelphi Theatre in London’s West End in 2019.
The show has gone on to global success with further productions in North America, Japan, Holland and a French language production in Canada and currently playing a Spanish language production in Mexico.
Shows will take place daily at 7.30pm from April 20 to 25 with 2.30pm matinees on the Wednesday and Saturday, for tickets and more details look for “Woking Waitress” at https://www.atgtickets.com/
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