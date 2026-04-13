At 93, David Wiltshire had long thought his days at the piano were behind him. But a simple wish at a Woking care home has not only brought music back into his life, but also inspired a growing community choir and a renewed sense of purpose among fellow residents.
Staff at Greenview Hall were told that David, a resident at the home, wanted to reignite his lifelong passion for playing the piano after years away from the instrument due to declining health. The request, made through the home’s “Wishing Tree” initiative, set in motion a series of events that has since transformed daily life for him and others.
Within weeks, arrangements were made for David to begin private piano lessons with local tutor Chris Snelling. What started as a simple attempt to get him playing again quickly developed into something more ambitious, with staff helping to establish a 17-strong choir within the home’s lounge, led by Snelling and accompanied by David on piano.
The group now meets twice a month, bringing together residents who share a love of music, while also encouraging those who had not sung in years to take part. He taught himself to play over two decades, often relying on a single library book he repeatedly borrowed for 17 years as he honed his skills.
He stopped playing around six years ago as his health declined, but says the opportunity to return to the keyboard has been transformative.
“It was so lovely to start playing again when I moved into Greenview,” David said. “I feel it gave me a sense of purpose and brought back fond memories.”
Weekly lessons with Snelling have helped rebuild his confidence, culminating in a performance at the home in front of fellow residents. He has since played at birthdays and other small celebrations, while continuing to practise up to three times a day.
David said the return to music had come more easily than expected. “I enjoy singing alongside the other residents, but I also get a great sense of achievement singing with the professionals when being asked to do a duet in front of the choir and the local community. I am very surprised how quickly it comes back to you after not playing for so long.”
The impact has extended beyond music. Staff say his mobility and confidence have improved, with David now able to walk independently with a frame, something they attribute in part to the renewed routine and engagement.
Home manager Meera Govindapillai said the response to David’s wish had been immediate. “We knew this would be a dream come true for David, and it’s amazing to see how much joy it continues to bring him,” she said.
She added that the initiative was designed to help residents maintain active and fulfilling lives. “Music is proven to improve older people’s wellbeing and quality of life, as well as engaging their memory as they learn to play new chords.”
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