Surrey Libraries is to receive £50,000 as part of a £12 million funding boost to improve access to arts and culture across the South East.
The funding, which is administered and delivered by Arts Council England on behalf of the Department for Culture, Media and Sport, is made up of three funds: the Creative Foundations Fund has allocated £5.4 million to nine arts and cultural venues; the Museum Estate and Development Fund has allocated a share of £3.6 million to support four local museums across the South East to undertake vital infrastructure works; and the Libraries Improvement Fund, which has allocated £50,000 to Surrey Libraries.
The fund has already supported 95 projects across England over five years and this round will support Surrey Libraries to create enhanced work and relaxation spaces at nine libraries.
Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy said: “I want everyone, everywhere to feel a sense of pride about where they come from. Cultural organisations across the South East are important custodians of local identity and play a key role in the story we tell ourselves as a nation.
"The grants will benefit fourteen culture venues, museums, and library services across the South East.
“Arts and culture are the beating hearts of our communities, they have the power to unite us in the face of division and break down barriers to opportunity. We want to harness the power to help us build a brighter future for the people of the South East.”
Hazel Edwards, South East Area Director, Arts Council England, added: "This funding will help safeguard historic buildings, modernise essential public space and ensure cultural organisations can continue to thrive, adapt and inspire.
“By investing in the foundations of our cultural lives, we are helping to secure a more sustainable, more accessible, and more creative future for people across the South East and beyond.”
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