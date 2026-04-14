The funding, which is administered and delivered by Arts Council England on behalf of the Department for Culture, Media and Sport, is made up of three funds: the Creative Foundations Fund has allocated £5.4 million to nine arts and cultural venues; the Museum Estate and Development Fund has allocated a share of £3.6 million to support four local museums across the South East to undertake vital infrastructure works; and the Libraries Improvement Fund, which has allocated £50,000 to Surrey Libraries.