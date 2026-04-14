IRO Sushi, one of the fastest-growing sushi brands in the UK, will officially open the doors of its first store in Woking on Commercial Way at 11am on Saturday (18 April).
To celebrate, IRO Sushi will offer a complimentary sushi box selection for the first 100 customers, giving them the chance to sample the brand’s restaurant-quality sushi free of charge as the group introduces its authentically Japanese proposition.
Founded in 2014 by trained sushi chef Chhong Sherpa, IRO Sushi serves fresh, made-to-order, restaurant-quality sushi and Japanese-inspired dishes at affordable prices from more than 30 locations across the UK.
From Saturday, customers in Woking will be able to savour its full menu of best-selling sushi, enjoyed by more than 1.1m customers each year. This includes its salmon selection and super crunch rolls as well as futomaki, nigiri, sashimi, and tamaki.
Alongside this, IRO Sushi will serve a wide range of hot dishes and appetisers, including katsu curry, teriyaki rice, fried noodles, noodle soups and gyozas, amongst others.
The opening in Woking is an important milestone for the group. It is the first time that the brand has rolled out its evolved store design, which is inspired by the interior look and feel of traditional Japanese “izakayas” and underpinned by digital technology.
The new store in Woking also supports the group’s ambitious growth plans. Over the next five years, it is aiming to scale to 100 sites around the globe, with several new sites planned for the UK in 2026.
Chhong Sherpa, founder and CEO of IRO Sushi, said: “We are delighted to open the doors of our new site in Woking and introduce local consumers to restaurant-quality sushi at affordable prices. This is a landmark day for us.
“We have spent months developing the look and feel of our evolved store design and are excited to use it for the first time in Woking. Local consumers can expect a warm and welcoming store that feels authentically Japanese, underpinned by digital technology to create an even more efficient experience.
“We can’t wait to see local consumers on-site for the first time.”
IRO Sushi is one of the fastest growing sushi brands in the UK.
After taking its first steps into franchising in 2019, IRO Sushi has scaled rapidly. Since August 2023, the group has opened more than 20 locations with a strong pipeline of commitments for new openings in 2026 and beyond.
By 2030, the group is aiming to reach 100 stores globally, with growth in the UK, Europe and Middle East.
This growth has helped to deliver strong commercial success for the group, with system sales of about £16m in the year to the end of April 2025, up 56 per cent year-on-year.
Authentic ingredients, sustainably sourced seafood, and relentless menu innovation are key pillars of the group’s success. IRO Sushi only uses sustainable and premium seafood from Norway, while its sauces and toppings are from leading Japanese brands and food producers.
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