Have you ever fancied treading the boards or want to know what happens behind the scenes at a theatre?
If you answered ‘yes’ to either of these questions then pop along to Byfleet Library early next month as a popular am-dram group is holding a meet and greet.
Budding actors, would-be technicians and stage hands have been invited to meet the Byfleet Players as they’re looking to swell their numbers.
The “friendly and inclusive am-dram group” meets at 7.30pm at the library on the first Wednesday of the month.
“Come and meet the team, whatever your experience, and whether you’re keen to be on stage or behind the scenes – everyone’s welcome,” said a spokesperson, more at www.thebyfleetplayers.co.uk
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