The BBC is turning its attention to one of life’s simplest — and trickiest — questions: how do you make a friend?
A new six-part BBC One and iPlayer series, Will You Be My Friend?, is currently casting in Woking and the surrounding area for children aged five to eight who are finding social connection difficult.
From Five Mile Films, the makers of Channel 4’s The Dog House, the programme explores the everyday realities of childhood friendship — particularly for children who may feel left out at school, overwhelmed in group settings, or unsure how to approach others their age.
Across three half-days, each child is supported by a team of leading child psychologists, who help them build confidence and develop practical social skills in a calm, structured and age-appropriate way. The focus is on gentle encouragement rather than pressure, helping children take small, meaningful steps towards connection.
Once the sessions are complete, each child is sensitively matched for a supervised playdate with another child from their local area who is also looking to make a friend. The series then returns six weeks later to see how those early interactions have developed in everyday life, including at school and in the playground.
Casting is taking place now in Woking and nearby towns, with producers keen to hear from families who feel their child may benefit from taking part.
The series reflects wider concerns among parents about childhood loneliness, social anxiety and the changing nature of growing up, with many pointing to increased screen time and the lasting effects of disrupted early social development in recent years.
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