Horsell Bowling Club’s open day will be held on Saturday, 2nd May. The open day provides an opportunity to discover the joys of this timeless sport, just come along any time between 9.30am and 12.30pm.
The club is on Horsell High Street in the heart of the village, opposite the Crown public house.
Horsell Bowling Club has been around since 1920, and is proud of its rich history and strong sense of community. It currently has more than 100 members of all ages and abilities.
It boasts excellent bowling facilities, and members greatly appreciate the lovely six-rink green and modern clubhouse. Members always make sure their visitors feel welcome, and the socialising over a cup of tea or a drink at the bar is just as important as the bowls!
Everyone is welcome regardless of age or gender, whether you’re a seasoned bowler or a curious novice. This is a chance to try bowls for free on the club’s outdoor bowling green with the help of one of its experienced coaches to show you the ropes.
All equipment is provided, just wear flat shoes or trainers. During the season, from April to September, the club holds a variety of events, including friendly matches against other local bowling clubs, social bowling evenings at home and leagues.
For highly experienced players, you can progress to become a full-fledged Surrey player. It’s up to you how far you wish to progress.
Horsell is a friendly club, and beyond the green offers an active social side during the winter months, including weekly table tennis, knitting and natter, short mat indoor bowling and occasional coffee mornings, quiz nights and the very popular Saturday morning brunches.
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