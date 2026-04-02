Goldsworth Park Health Centre has been awarded new Government funding to expand services and improve patient access.
The investment forms part of the Government’s new Neighbourhood Health Service programme, which aims to shift care out of hospitals and into local communities.
The upgrade will see unused office space converted into clinical areas, increasing the number and range of appointments available to patients.
A new lift will also be installed to improve accessibility across the building.
The improvements are expected to bring more services closer to home for Woking residents, easing pressure on hospitals while delivering more convenient, joined-up health care.
Among the aims of the new neighbourhood health framework is, according to the Government website, “to orientate services around a person’s needs, rather than organisational convenience. A strong digital approach will be critical to this.”
Commenting on the Goldsworth Park upgrade, Woking MP Will Forster said: “This is quite a positive step for Woking. I have been pushing for increased investment in local health services, and I’m pleased to see Goldsworth Park Health Centre selected for this funding.
“Expanding services locally means residents can access the care they need closer to home, without unnecessary trips to hospital.
“I will continue working with NHS leaders to ensure Woking gets the modern, accessible healthcare it deserves.”
The funding comes as part of a wider national programme to modernise NHS infrastructure and improve community-based care, with dozens of health centres across the country set to be upgraded.
Mr Forster added: “This investment is a vote of confidence in our local NHS staff and the vital work they do. I will keep working to make sure Woking remains at the forefront of efforts to improve healthcare services.”
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