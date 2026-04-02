T1/T2 - Oak Trees: Reduce crown by 3-4m off top and 2-3m offsides nearest driveway gate on the right, trees have become too large for crowded space. T3 - Oak Tree: Reduce crown by 2m where required, tree is too large. (Works subject to TPO 626/0012/1957) (Permission not required for deadwood). The Old Cottage, 32 Parvis Road, West Byfleet, KT14 6HA. TREE/2026/8072