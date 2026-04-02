Byfleet and West Byfleet
Erection of a single-storey side infill extension. Insertion of 2No rooflights. 78 Woodlands Avenue, West Byfleet, KT14 6AP. PLAN/2026/0240
T1/T2 - Oak Trees: Reduce crown by 3-4m off top and 2-3m offsides nearest driveway gate on the right, trees have become too large for crowded space. T3 - Oak Tree: Reduce crown by 2m where required, tree is too large. (Works subject to TPO 626/0012/1957) (Permission not required for deadwood). The Old Cottage, 32 Parvis Road, West Byfleet, KT14 6HA. TREE/2026/8072
Japanese Pagoda - Reduce overextended branch by 3m. Japanese pagoda - Reduce overextended branch by 3m. Japanese Pagoda - Reduce overextended branch by 5m. All 3 as per tree survey carried out last year. (Works subject to TPO 626/0052/1962). 58 Weymede, Byfleet, West Byfleet, KT14 7DQ. TREE/2026/8055
Canalside
Prior Approval under the provisions of Schedule 2, Part 3, Class MA of The Town and Country Planning (General Permitted Development) (England) Order 2015 (as amended) for change of use from Commercial, Business and Service (Use Class E) to Dwellinghouses (Use Class C3) to provide 30x residential units. 6 Church Street West, Woking, GU21 6DJ. PLAN/2026/0229
Heathlands
Retrospective application for erection of 2x glasshouses and 2x sheds for horticultural use, 1x polytunnel,1x pump room creation of a water storage pond and 3x water tanks, formation of a car parking area and other associated works following demolition of 1x building, 3x glasshouses, 3x sheds and 2x polytunnels. Briarwood Nursery, 145 Saunders Lane, Woking, GU22 0NT. PLAN/2026/0205
Proposed siting of 60 ground-mounted solar panels. Rose Cottage, Sutton Green Road, Sutton Green, Guildford, GU4 7QH. PLAN/2026/0086
T1 - Beech Tree: Crown lift approx height of 6m from ground level, there are no substantial low level limbs (Works subject to TPO 626/0076/1964). 5 High Gardens, Hook Heath, Woking, GU22 0JN. TREE/2026/8073
T1 - Oak Tree: Reduce crown back to the previous points by 3-4m off top and 2-3m off sides. Tree is close to and overhanging buildings (Works subject to TPO 626/0076/1964). Comeragh House, 1 Comeragh Close, Woking, GU22 0LZ. TREE/2026/8069
T1 - Reduce 1 x Conifer tree within hedge by 2-2.5m to make level with hedge. (Works subject to TPO 626/0148/1975). High Reach, Wych Hill, Woking, GU22 0EX. TREE/2026/8053
Horsell
Full planning application for a revised extension to the McLaren Technology Centre (MTC) to accommodate a test rig, together with the provision of an external condenser compound, within the rear service yard at the McLaren Campus, Woking. MCLAREN SUPPORT SERVICES LTD, McLaren Technology Centre, Chertsey Road, Woking, GU21 4YH. PLAN/2026/0204
T1 Oak : Crown Reduction - Reducing the height and spread of the tree by up to 4 metres. Current height: 16 metres. Current spread: 16 metres Height after work: 12 metres. Spread after work: 12 metres. Reason for works: Reduce tree to mitigate structural failure on the extremities. (Works subject to TPO 626/0209/1975). 2 The Limes , Ridgeway, Horsell, Woking, GU21 4QA. TREE/2026/8054
Erection of a single storey side extension. 25 Thornash Road, Horsell, Woking, GU21 4UW. PLAN/2026/0193
Hoe Valley
Erection of a single storey side and rear extension following demolition of existing conservatory. Front porch extension. 22 Quartermaine Avenue, Westfield, Woking, GU22 9NN. PLAN/2026/0242
Knaphill
Approval under Regulation 75 of The Conservation of Habitats and Species Regulations 2017 for application ref: PLAN/2025/0550 (Application for Prior Approval under Class Q, Part 3, Schedule 2 of The Town and Country Planning (General Permitted Development) Order 2015 (as amended) for a proposed change of use of one agricultural barn into one dwellinghouse (Use Class C3). Hill Place Farm, Warbury Lane, Knaphill, Woking, GU21 2TT. HABREG/2026/0003
Mount Hermon
Yew tree - Prune by 1m to keep away from building. Crown lift all Yews over road to 5-6m. (Works subject to TPO 626/0464/1995). Woking United Reformed Church , White Rose Lane, Woking, GU22 7HA. TREE/2026/8045
St Johns
Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for hip to gable rear dormer, Insertion of 2No roof lights and side window. 126 Hermitage Road, St Johns, Woking, GU21 8TT. PLAN/2026/0235
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