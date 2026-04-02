Woking's Epworth Choir and Pyrford’s Genesis Chorale joined forces to perform Haydn’s masterpiece, the Creation, on 28 March.
The choirs were joined by the Chameleon Orchestra with soloists Hannah Dienes-Williams, James Edgeler and Patrick Osborne completing the line-up. More than 140 musicians entertained a full house at the Welcome Church in Woking.
Genesis’ Florence Price and Epworth's Charlie Perry conducted the two choirs who had been working on the programme since January, each rehearsing separately as well as joining together in the last week.
Saturday afternoon with the orchestra put the finishing touches to the evening programme, which was spectacular and joyful.
The concert supported the Samson Centre in Guildford who work with those diagnosed and living with multiple sclerosis.
Samson pride themselves on the community they have created at their hub in Guildford where those living with MS can access a team of 13 staff and 25 dedicated volunteers.
They have two hyperbaric oxygen chambers, which can also be used by people suffering with other conditions such as long covid, Parkinson’s, cancer and sports injuries, and also offer one-to-one and group physiotherapy sessions tailored to individuals.
Chris Elliot, speaking for Samson, said: “The most important piece of equipment there is the teapot, and the sense of community which provides those living with MS much-needed support and friendship on what can be a very lonely journey.
“We were delighted that the generous audience donated over £1,800 on the night.”
To keep their doors open, the Samson centre must raise more than £500,000 each year. They receive no government or NHS funding. To find out more, visit www.samsoncentre.org.uk
Epworth Choir and Genesis Chorale resume rehearsals week beginning 13 April and look forward to their summer programme and concerts in June.
Find out more, including about joining the choir, at www.epworthchoir.org or www.genesischorale.org.uk
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