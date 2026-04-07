Do you have a gardening-related name? Until 31 May you could enjoy a free visit to RHS Garden Wisley.
This spring, Wisley is celebrating everyone whose name is rooted in gardening. Whether your name is Rose, Ivy, Sage or Willow, or even Mr Potts, Gardener or Grass simply show your ID upon entry and enjoy the seasonal delights of RHS Garden Wisley until the end of next month.
Gardening-related names have a long history in the UK, often reflecting traditional occupations, local landscapes and plants that shaped everyday life.
According to the latest data from the Office for National Statistics, nature inspired names are more popular than ever in the UK, reflecting a cultural affinity for nature and gardening with classical botanical names such as Lily, Ivy and Poppy all in the top ten baby name lists.
Wisley is celebrating the long-standing connection between people and gardening, inviting those with gardening names to enjoy a free visit for a limited time.
Spring is one of the best times to explore RHS Garden Wisley, with more than 100,000 tulips waiting to wow you in a glorious spectacle, with blossom across Battleston Hill and early colour in the mixed borders.
Children still have a few days remaining to play detective on Wisley’s “Who’s Framed the Easter Bunny?” trail, which runs until 12 April, or enjoy the year-round The Wind in the Willows Trail, which brings Kenneth Grahame’s classic characters into the garden for a fun, interactive adventure.
Until 31 May, visitors with a legal first name or surname inspired by plants, flowers, trees, herbs or anything gardening-related can enjoy one free visit to RHS Garden Wisley.
Simply show a valid form of ID (passport, driving licence, student ID or similar) to the entrance team.
For the full details and terms and conditions visit www.rhs.org.uk/gardens/wisley/articles/gardening-by-name
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