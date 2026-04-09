Police are investigating reports a man exposed himself in broad daylight in the Canalside area of Woking.
The incident took place on the Basingstoke Canal path between the Lightbox Woking and Boundary Road Park between 12.10pm and 12.27pm on Thursday, March 5.
The suspect has been descripted as a “mostly bald” white man, aged 40 to 50, with an average build, who was wearing all black clothing and long sleeves.
PC Elizabeth Goodenough said: “I understand the concern an offence of this nature may cause, and I want to reassure residents it is being treated extremely seriously.”
Witnesses or anyone with CCTV, dashcam or helmet-cam footage that might aid the investigation should contact Surrey Police on 101 quoting PR/45260025880.
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