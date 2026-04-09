Residents across West Surrey are being urged to ensure they are registered to vote ahead of the West Surrey Council elections taking place on May 7.
The deadline to register is midnight on April 20, and officials are encouraging people not to leave it until the last minute. Only those on the electoral register will be eligible to take part in the polls.
Registration takes just a few minutes and can be completed online. Residents who have recently moved home, changed their name, or altered their address are being particularly urged to check their details to make sure their registration is up to date. Even those who believe they are already registered are being advised to double-check.
The elections will mark the first for the newly established West Surrey Council, giving residents the opportunity to help shape how local services are delivered and how key decisions affecting communities across the area are made.
Adesuwa Omoregie, Deputy Returning Officer at Woking Borough Council, said: “Registering to vote is the simplest and most important step you can take to ensure your voice is heard on May 7.
“Even if you think you’re already registered, it’s worth taking a moment to check, especially if you’ve moved recently. It only takes a few minutes, and it means you won’t miss out on having your say in these important elections.”
Residents are being strongly encouraged to complete their registration as early as possible to allow time for applications to be processed before the deadline.
Those unable to vote in person can also apply for a postal vote or appoint a proxy to vote on their behalf. Full details on how to apply for these options are available online via woking.gov.uk/elections-voting/how-vote.
Registration is quick and can be completed at gov.uk/register-to-vote. Officials say ensuring details are correct now will help avoid disappointment on polling day.
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