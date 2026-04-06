Plans for a major housing development in Brookwood — including more than 50 homes and traveller pitches — are poised for approval next week.
The scheme, for land south of Brookwood Lye Road, will go before Woking Borough Council’s planning committee on April 14 with a recommendation for approval.
Submitted by ThamesWey Group, a council-owned development company, the proposal includes 58 homes, alongside three traveller pitches, new access roads and landscaping.
Officers say the development would bring a long-derelict former nursery site back into use, delivering much-needed housing in an allocated area.
The application has been referred to committee because of its scale and the council’s ownership stake in the applicant.
The site sits close to environmentally sensitive areas, including the Thames Basin Heaths Special Protection Area and the Basingstoke Canal corridor.
Approval would be subject to a legal agreement securing contributions and planning conditions, with final authority delegated to senior council officers.
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