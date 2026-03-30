A temporary single lane closure of the Victoria Way southbound carriageway commenced on Monday (30 March) as works began on a permanent fix to the Hilton Hotel exterior cladding.
The temporary lane closure will be in place for approximately 12 weeks, with the cladding remedial works expected to be completed in six months.
The permanent fix involves installing over 14,000 revised fixings to the exterior rainscreen panels using suspended access cradles and Bronto mobile platforms.
Sir Robert McAlpine will undertake the work at their cost.
To undertake the works safely, a temporary single lane closure of the Victoria Way southbound carriageway is required.
With the lane closure, traffic will filter into a single lane shortly after the main Victoria Place car park exit. The spiral car park entrance and exit will remain open throughout the duration of the works.
Pedestrian access along Victoria Way will also remain open. A protective tunnel will be erected to ensure safe passage to the hotel and beyond, with the pedestrian crossing by The Forge offices continuing to operate. Clear wayfinding signage will help guide pedestrians.
Cllr Ann Marie Barker, leader of Woking Borough Council, said: “It is a relief that these works are finally being done. The temporary fix has worked but it will be good to know we have a lasting resolution.
“As promised, Victoria Way will remain open for these works. A lane closure is necessary for safety but full access will be maintained for pedestrians to the hotel, Victoria Square and offices on Victoria Way.
“During the works, the Hilton Hotel, local shop and offices within the vicinity will remain open for business as usual.”
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