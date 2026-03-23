2026/0183: Demolition of existing garage and conservatory and erection of single-storey side and rear extensions. Demolition of existing porch and erection of a replacement porch. Conversion of loft to habitable accommodation with associated increase in ridge height, erection of a side (north) facing roof dormer, insertion of a side (south) facing rooflight, addition of PV panels and formation of rear roof gable with Juliet balcony. Demolition of 2no chimney stacks and repositioning of first floor side (north) facing window. Addition of insulated render to external elevations. 18 Loop Road, Kingfield