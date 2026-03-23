WEEKLY planning applications received by Woking Borough Council up to 16 March.
Canalside
HABREG/2026/0002: Habitat regulations: Approval under Regulation 75 of The Conservation of Habitats and Species Regulations 2017 for application ref: PLAN/2025/0876 (Application for Prior Approval under Part 20, Class AA of Schedule 2 of The Town and Country Planning (General Permitted Development) (England) Order 2015 (as amended) for construction of two additional storeys above the existing commercial building to provide 22x flats (Amended plans and description). 6 Church Street West
Heathlands
2026/0188: Single-storey side and rear extension. 309 Connaught Road, Brookwood
2026/0185: Single-storey side and rear extension. 311 Connaught Road, Brookwood
2026/0103: Single-storey front and side extension, new timber framed porch and changes to fenestration. Nuthatch, Prey Heath Road, Mayford
Hoe Valley
2026/0189: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for installation of artificial cricket wicket. Old Woking Cricket Club, Queen Elizabeth Way, Kingfield
2026/0195: Erection of a single-storey rear extension following demolition of existing conservatory. 12 Quartermaine Avenue, Westfield
2026/0160: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for hip to gable roof extension and rear dormer with front rooflights. 12 Road House Estate , High Street, Old Woking
2026/0170: Proposed hip to gable roof extension, extension of existing rear dormer, and the addition of three roof lights to the front elevation (amended description). 16 Poundfield Gardens, Old Woking
2026/0142: Hip to gable roof extension to both sides. Erection of first-floor rear extension with balcony. Erection of single-storey side extension and extension to existing single storey side extension. 2no front dormers, 1no rear dormer and 2no front, 1no rear roof lights. Fenestration alterations and removal of existing chimney. 5 Maple Grove, Westfield
2026/0183: Demolition of existing garage and conservatory and erection of single-storey side and rear extensions. Demolition of existing porch and erection of a replacement porch. Conversion of loft to habitable accommodation with associated increase in ridge height, erection of a side (north) facing roof dormer, insertion of a side (south) facing rooflight, addition of PV panels and formation of rear roof gable with Juliet balcony. Demolition of 2no chimney stacks and repositioning of first floor side (north) facing window. Addition of insulated render to external elevations. 18 Loop Road, Kingfield
Horsell
2026/0180: Single-storey front and rear extension and part hip to gable loft extension with rear dormer. Alterations to fenestration and insertion of front and side rooflights. Long Corner, 1 Horsell Rise Close
2026/0145: Single-storey rear extension. The Rustlings, Elm Road
2026/0191: Certificate of Proposed Lawfulness for garage conversion into habitable room. Changes to fenestration. 2 Harelands Lane
Knaphill
TREE/2026/8051: T1 - Beech: Reduce southern canopy by 1.5-2m back to suitable growth points which overhangs garden of No 67 Alexandra Gardens. (Holly bush and lower saplings permission not required) (Works subject to TPO 626/0426/1993). Land to the rear of 67 Alexandra Gardens, Knaphill
2026/0171: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for Internal alterations to create office space. 6 Sparvell Road, Knaphill
Mount Hermon
2026/0163: Two-storey detached house. Land adjacent to White Walls, Bracken Close, Woking
TREE/2026/8050: G2 - 2 x Oak: Reduce crown height and spread by 3m. New height 17m and new spread 7m this is to reduce end weight to mitigate structural failure. T3 - Common Ash: Fell to ground level. (Works subject to TPO 626/0075/1966). 3 Barrens Brae, Woking
Pyrford
2026/0190: Single-storey side extension. 101 Lovelace Drive, Pyrford, Woking
Decisions Made
Byfleet & West Byfleet
Permitted: 2025/0495: Proposed single-storey detached pre-school building next to the existing children's nursery Portakabin (Amended Plans). Byfleet Cricket Pavilion at Sports Ground, Parvis Road, Byfleet
Heathlands
2025/0865: Environmental Statement not required. Screening opinion for the erection of up to 162 dwellings (including 50 per cent affordable housing) together with associated access, parking, pedestrian and cycle routes, green infrastructure (including public open space, play space and landscaping) and drainage. Land north east of Saunders Lane
2025/0866: Environmental Statement not required. Screening Opinion for the erection of up to 147 dwellings (including 50 per cent affordable housing) together with associated access, parking, pedestrian and cycle routes, green infrastructure (including public open space, play space and landscaping) and drainage. Land north west of Saunders Lane
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