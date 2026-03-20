Councillors have agreed to establish a new parish council for Pyrford following the completion of a statutory Community Governance Review and two stages of public consultation.
During an extraordinary meeting on Thursday, 12 March, council approved the final recommendations and the Reorganisation Order required to create a new civil parish for Pyrford and an associated parish council, to be known as Pyrford Parish Council.
The Stage 2 consultation, which ran from 6 January to 28 February 2026, received 203 responses. Of those who responded, 59 per cent supported creating a parish council for the Pyrford Neighbourhood Area; 89 per cent agreed the parish council should be named Pyrford Parish Council; and 87 per cent supported having 10 elected parish councillors
Council also agreed that there will be no separate parish wards within the area.
The Stage 1 consultation took place from 1 October to 30 November 2025 and council considered the outcome of the consultation at its meeting on 11 December 2025.
It was noted in council documents that the Stage 1 consultation saw a total of 446 online and written responses whereas for Stage 2 of the consultation the responses fell to 203, although the overall numbers were still in favour.
Parish councils are the tier of local government closest to the community, providing a stronger local voice and governance.
Cllr Ann-Marie Barker, leader of Woking Borough Council, said: “Council’s decision marks an important step for local democracy in Pyrford.
“Throughout both phases of public consultation, residents and stakeholders connected to the area engaged thoughtfully and helped shape the final proposals.
“Establishing a parish council will provide a clear and accountable voice for the community, and we look forward to supporting the process ahead of the first elections in 2027.”
The first Pyrford Parish Council election will be held in May 2027 and every four years thereafter.
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