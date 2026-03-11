Derelict garages used as a dumping ground, and where abandoned trolleys can be seen strewn around, will be turned into housing as another Sheerwater eyesore is transformed.
The 36 garages, accessed via a narrow road between 28 and 30 Albert Drive, are all vacant with many in a poor state of repair.
The site previously had permission to be converted into a dentist but, like much of what was promised for Sheerwater, never came to pass.
Now, following the Tuesday, March 10, meeting of Woking Borough Council’s planning committee the rundown site could soon be demolished to make way for seven new homes.
“The garages are all currently vacant and many are in a state of disrepair and would require significant investment before they could be brought back into use to provide secure parking or storage,” papers presented to the committee read.
They added: “Currently, none of the garages are used for parking purposes.
“The loss of the garages on the site has previously been considered acceptable as a single storey building for use as a dental surgery was permitted in 2019.”
The new houses will be split into two terraces, one of four homes with three in the other.
Councillor Tom Spencer (Liberal Democrat: St Johns) said: “It is an area that has been derelict for quite a few years, and from what it looks like these properties will have more than one bedroom, and what looks like a very good amount of parking, not to mention that even without parking there are a lot of nearby space, and shops available.
“I think this is really positive and very encouraging to see.”
Cllr Daryl Jordan (Independent: Byfleet and West Byfleet) added: “It’s great that we’re getting rid of unused garages, which I think should be more widespread across the coming, county.”
Sheerwater has become the unwanted symbol of Woking Borough Council’s failure. The borough bankrupted itself on the back of than £2 billion of debt to fund regeneration projects.
In Sheerwater, the council had plans to demolish the oldest parts of the village but scheduled the project back to front so that the areas the desperately needed renovation were left until last.
Then the council went bust and the money for the project disappeared leaving the parts of Sheerwater that needed it most untouched and the rest of the village a building site.
The council was allowed to finish work it had already begun – but the rest of the project has had to be sold off to private developers.
