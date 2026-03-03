A planning application for the demolition of the existing building and construction of a 76-bedroom care home at Lion House, 147 Oriental Road has been submitted to Woking Borough Council.

The planning statement supporting the application notes “the construction of a three-storey building to form a new care home for older people with associated works, car/cycle parking, amenity space and landscaping.

“The proposed care home will cater to high dependency residents, with health needs, and should be categorised as a ‘nursing care home’ rather than simply a ‘residential care home’.

“The care home will provide 24-hour care for elderly and infirm residents with limited mobility, also suffering from conditions such as dementia. In total there will be 76 private care bedrooms; 26 at ground floor, 32 on the first and 18 on the second floor.”

Find out about planning applications that affect you by visiting the Public Notice Portal.

The application can be viewed in full on Woking Borough Council’s planning portal under PLAN/2026/0064.