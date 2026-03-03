A planning application for the demolition of the existing building and construction of a 76-bedroom care home at Lion House, 147 Oriental Road has been submitted to Woking Borough Council.
The planning statement supporting the application notes “the construction of a three-storey building to form a new care home for older people with associated works, car/cycle parking, amenity space and landscaping.
“The proposed care home will cater to high dependency residents, with health needs, and should be categorised as a ‘nursing care home’ rather than simply a ‘residential care home’.
“The care home will provide 24-hour care for elderly and infirm residents with limited mobility, also suffering from conditions such as dementia. In total there will be 76 private care bedrooms; 26 at ground floor, 32 on the first and 18 on the second floor.”
The application can be viewed in full on Woking Borough Council’s planning portal under PLAN/2026/0064.
