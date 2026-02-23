Sir Robert McAlpine will shortly begin work, at their cost, on a permanent fix for the Hilton Hotel cladding. The works are expected to take around six months to complete.
The permanent fix involves installing over 14,000 revised fixings to the exterior rainscreen panels that form the distinctive gold and yellow façade using suspended access cradles and Bronto mobile access platforms.
To undertake the works safely, a temporary single lane closure of the Victoria Way southbound carriageway is required. The lane closure, commencing on Monday, 30 March, will be in place for approximately 12 weeks.
Traffic will filter into a single lane shortly after the main Victoria Place car park exit.
The spiral car park entrance and exit will remain open throughout the duration of the works.
Pedestrian access along Victoria Way will also remain open with a protective tunnel erected to ensure safe passage to the hotel and beyond.
Cllr Ann Marie Barker, leader of Woking Borough Council, said: “It’s a relief that these works are finally being done. The temporary fix has worked but it will be good to know we have a lasting resolution.
“Victoria Way will remain open for these works. A lane closure is necessary for safety but full access will be maintained for pedestrians to the hotel, Victoria Square and offices on Victoria Way.”
During the works, the Hilton Hotel, local shop and offices within the vicinity will remain open for business as usual.
Cllr Barker has also issued an update on the Victoria Way car park closure.
“To reopen it, work will need to be done to strengthen the structure so it can cope with the weight of modern vehicles,” she said.
“How we fund that work and deliver the best return to the public purse requires careful consideration. Options are due to be considered by the Executive in late spring.”
