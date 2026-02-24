Surrey villagers say they fear their semi-rural community will be “overwhelmed” by development.
Ripley is frequently named one of the prettiest places to live in Surrey but locals are worried it could soon lose that charm as plans for up to 540 homes on farmland edge closer to submission.
The proposed development of Grove Heath North, between Ripley and Send, would see hundreds of two- and three-storey houses built on farmland off Portsmouth Road.
While the scheme is still at the environmental scoping stage, locals say the scale alone is enough to change the face of the historic village for good.
Brian Crosby, chairman of the Grove Heath North Residents’ Association, moved to Ripley 33 years ago from Twickenham for what he calls its “semi-rural character”.
Brian said: “We want to maintain the identity of villages at the edge of the countryside. This [development] would virtually join Ripley to Send Marsh creating more urban sprawl.”
To add insult to injury, the scheme also borrows the name of Brian’s road, Grove Heath North, almost opposite the site.
Residents are particularly concerned about three-storey homes, which they say would be “completely out of character” in a village proud of its heritage and historic High Street.
While Brian accepts more homes are needed, he argues they should not be built on green belt farmland. “This is the easy option,” he said. “The land is used for agriculture. Don’t we need more farmers and people producing food for our country?”
A Green Kite Homes spokesperson said: “This site presents an opportunity to deliver a landscape-led development of new homes and community uses in a highly sustainable location.
“We have listened carefully to feedback from the public consultation and, as a result, have decided to change the name previously used for the site.”
Brian and fellow resident Sally pointed to other large schemes in the wider area, including Wisley Airfield (around 2,000 homes), Gosden Hill (1,800), Send Marsh (140) and Allium Park (around 620). They argued there is no “joined-up thinking” about the cumulative impact on roads, schools, doctors and drainage.
They questioned the pressure on already stretched services, warning there is only one GP surgery in Send, which serves both Ripley and Send, and one private dentist in Ripley.
There are also claims the local primary school is oversubscribed and there are no secondary schools nearby.
The current submission is only about setting the scope of environmental studies, not approving the homes themselves.
