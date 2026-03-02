Jubilee Square became a place of remembrance and solidarity on Tuesday last week as the community gathered at 6pm to mark four years since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
The commemoration, organised by Irina Creeger and Carolyn Drury from Ukraine UK Unity, brought together residents, church and community leaders, and councillors in a shared act of reflection.
The evening opened with an address from Irina, who reminded those present that “remembering is not a violation” and that Ukrainians have the right to honour those killed defending their country’s freedom, as well as innocent civilians who lose their lives in daily drone attacks and bombardments.
She described the war as a fight for the very existence of the Ukrainian nation.
Cultural performances highlighted the deep connection to Ukrainian heritage. Children from Woking St Mary’s Ukrainian School delivered a touching performance, reminding everyone of the human cost of war.
Kalyna Ukrainian Community Choir led songs that the crowd joined in, while a moving bandura - a traditional Ukrainian stringed instrument - performance by Iryna Radionova added a moment of reflection.
The Mayor of Woking, Cllr Amanda Boote, expressed the borough’s continued support for Ukraine and its Ukrainian residents.
Ann-Marie Barker, leader of Woking Borough Council, reflected on the immense human cost of the conflict and the families welcomed to Woking.
Surrey County Councillor Saj Hussain spoke about integration and solidarity, while Rebecca Jespersen, founder of The Lighthouse, highlighted the ongoing work of Ukrainian hub.
A deeply emotional moment came during the flower-laying ceremony. The Mayor was joined by Olena Ostafiichuk, who laid flowers in memory of her 24-year-old niece, Lieutenant Yulia Shevchenko, who lost her life defending Ukraine, a powerful reminder of the young lives cut short by the war.
The vigil concluded with a minute of silence and the Ukrainian National Anthem.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.