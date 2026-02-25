Planning applications received by Woking Borough Council up to February 27
Byfleet and West Byfleet
Erection of a single storey rear extension. 116 Church Road, Byfleet, West Byfleet, Surrey, KT14 7NF. PLAN/2026/0135
Erection of a part two storey, part single storey rear extension and formation of flat roof side dormer window. 226 High Road, Byfleet, West Byfleet, Surrey, KT14 7DD. PLAN/2026/0129
Erection of a single storey rear extension following demolition of existing conservatory. 14 Cornwall Avenue, Byfleet, West Byfleet, Surrey, KT14 7EX. PLAN/2026/0133
Single storey rear extension of an existing shop. 55 Old Woking Road, West Byfleet, Surrey, KT14 6LF. PLAN/2026/0123
Erection of a single storey side and rear extension and replacement front porch following demolition of existing garage and outbuildings. Insertion of front rooflight and alterations to fenestration casements and openings. Little Gables, Highfield Road, West Byfleet, Surrey, KT14 6QT. PLAN/2026/0101
Canalside
Certificate of Lawfulness (Existing Use/Development) for works including adding a green roof with associated irrigation cabinets, access ladders and guarding/safe access system and a green wall on the southern (front) facade at no.5-51 Middle Walk. 5-51 Middle Walk, Woking, Surrey, GU21 6XT. PLAN/2026/0018
Installation of 2no rear roof lights. 27 Kingswood Court, Horsell, Woking, Surrey, GU21 4LJ. PLAN/2026/0057
Goldsworth Park
Proposed installation of an air source heat pump to the rear. 9 Heythorp Close, Woking, Surrey, GU21 3QL. PLAN/2026/0116
Retrospective application for a rear outbuilding, erection of decking area and relocation of the boundary fence including change of use of amenity land to residential. 12 Newsham Road, Woking, Surrey, GU21 3LA. PLAN/2026/0072
Heathlands
Erection of a single storey rear extension. Okewood House, Heath House Road, Woking, Surrey, GU22 0QU. PLAN/2025/0977
Erection of a 2.5 bay garage with roof space following demolition of existing garage and outbuilding. 110 Westfield Road, Westfield, Woking, Surrey, GU22 9QP. PLAN/2026/0132
Erection of a part two storey side extension and single storey font extension. Erection of a single storey rear extension and roof alterations to existing single storey rear extension. Removal of existing porch canopy, alterations to fenestration and removal of 1no Chimney (amended description). Coplow Cottage, Cinder Path, Woking, Surrey, GU22 0ER. PLAN/2026/0131
Horsell
Erection of two storey and single storey side extensions and front porch. Erection of two storey and single storey side extensions and front porch. PLAN/2026/0106
Erection of a two-storey rear and single storey side extensions following demolition of existing conservatory. Erection of a new porch and fenestration altertions. Insertion of solar panels and of 1no roof light. Whitecotes, South Road, Horsell, Woking, Surrey, GU21 4JN. PLAN/2026/0112
Hoe Valley
Prior Approval under the provisions of Schedule 2, Part 3, Class MA of The Town and Country Planning (General Permitted Development) (England) Order 2015 (as amended) for change of use from Commercial, Business and Service (Use Class E) to Dwellinghouses (Use Class C3) to provide 3x residential units. Testing And Consultancy, Unit A And B, 126 High Street, Old Woking, Woking, Surrey, GU22 9JN. PLAN/2026/0115
Knaphill
Erection of a first floor side and single storey rear extension. Fenestration alterations. 17 Lane End Drive, Knaphill, Woking, Surrey, GU21 2QQ. PLAN/2026/0122
Erection of raised decking and steps to rear. 38 Victoria Road, Knaphill, Woking, Surrey, GU21 2AA. PLAN/2025/0339
Pyrford
Retrospective planning permission for rear outbuilding. 5 Berkeley Gardens, West Byfleet, Surrey, KT14 6JT. PLAN/2026/0126
Proposed erection of a two storey front extension with a front porch canopy, erection of a single storey rear extension, conversion of garage into habitable accommodation, changes to fenestration and alterations to existing external materials. Daymer, Pyrford Woods, Pyrford, Woking, Surrey, GU22 8QT. PLAN/2026/0099
Construction and operation of a micro energy storage project and associated works. Electricty Sub Station Land To The Rear Of, 10-12 Fairmead, Woking. PLAN/2026/0094
St Johns
Erection of a two-storey side extension and alterations and extensions to the roof comprising hip-to-gable roof enlargement, rear roof dormer and insertion of 1no rooflight to front roof plane. Alterations to first floor rear fenestration. 28 Robertson Court, St Johns, Woking, Surrey, GU21 8AG. PLAN/2026/0124
