Objections to an outline planning application to build some 650 homes and a care home on the site of Sutton Green Golf Club continue to pour in to Woking Borough Council.
As the News & Mail went to press on Tuesday, public comments had reached 551 with just one in support. The consultation closes tomorrow (Friday, 13 March).
The application (PLAN/2026/0042) reads: “Outline planning application comprising the erection of up to 650 homes with associated parking, infrastructure and open space; a care home and commercial and community uses and a publicly-accessible SANG country park.”
A range of concerns have been raised but common themes include the site being green belt, an over-density of development, traffic volume, heightened stress on local infrastructure, such as GP surgeries and schools, and that the green belt site helps check Woking’s urban spread.
Woking MP Will Forster has also expressed his opposition to the Sutton Green proposals.
“On top of concerns about the environmental and infrastructure impact, this application is poorly timed,” Mr Forster said.
“The borough council has started to draft a new local plan, in which locally elected councillors and local people can decide where we build the homes we need. It is wrong for developers to pre-empt that fair and democratic process.
“The potential developers of Sutton Green Golf Club should withdraw their speculative application and wait for the local plan to design where we build.”
A 74-page planning statement prepared by Iceni Projects Limited on behalf of Quinn Estates in support of the application, states: “The scheme will deliver much-needed family housing in a sustainable and logical location for growth, while also securing significant public benefits – including the provision of 50 per cent affordable housing, specialist housing for older people, supporting service infrastructure and substantial network of green infrastructure throughout the site to create an outstanding place to live.”
