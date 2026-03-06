People in Byfleet will have two votes to make on May election day as a blueprint for the village is being put to the public.
A local referendum on the Byfleet Neighbourhood Plan will take place on May 7 after Woking Borough Council gave the green light at last Monday’s meeting.
And if the plan has majority backing it will almost certainly be adopted by WBC for use in determining planning applications in the Byfleet neighbourhood.
The BNP is effectively a parish version of a local plan put together by the community, for the community, that sets out how it should develop in years to come.
Building design, the village centre, employment sites, trees, flood management, green spaces and heritage are among the many areas covered in the document.
The Byfleet NP is more than a decade in the making as the process started in 2014 amid overwhelming public support at a well-attended public meeting.
The formation of a steering group was followed by a public consultation and a series of drop-in events with just under 1,600 residents taking part in a village-wide questionnaire.
The plan being put to a public vote is a hefty piece of work and contains a wealth of information about the village and its demographics. Its vision and key objects are:
• To conserve and enhance the distinctive character and heritage of Byfleet, promoting Byfleet as a vibrant business and residential community with an improved public realm. By 2030 the Byfleet Neighbourhood Plan seeks to ensure that there is a sustainable future for the people who live and work in the area including access to housing, infrastructure, business and community facilities.
• To conserve and enhance the natural environment, especially the valued green spaces identified by its residents.
• To have a strong and diverse economic base which meets the employment needs of the local community and beyond.
• To create a well-maintained village infrastructure and a greater range of community services, shops and amenities.
A draft NP was submitted last year by the Byfleet Residents Neighbourhood Residents’ Forum with a six-week consultation taking place in late summer 2025.
It’s also undergone an independent examination to ensure the draft plan meets required legal standards and “basic conditions” needed ahead of a local referendum.
If supported on May 7, the plan will be taken to Council for formal adoption to become part of the statutory Development Plan.
“Neighbourhood planning gives communities a real voice in shaping the future of their local area,” said Cllr Louise Morales, WBC Portfolio Holder for Planning.
“I’m pleased that the Byfleet Neighbourhood Plan has reached this important stage, thanks to the Byfleet Residents’ Neighbourhood Forum and the many residents who contributed along the way.
Cllr Morales added: “I encourage everyone in Byfleet to take part in the referendum on Thursday 7 May and have their say on the plan.”
The referendum will go ahead on Thursday 7 May within the Byfleet polling districts, which coincide with the Byfleet Neighbourhood Area.
