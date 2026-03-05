A vibrant celebration of the changing seasons will be performed by the Luminosa choir at the Church of St Lawrence in Alton on March 21 at 7pm.
Having commissioned Joanna Forbes L’Estrange’s A Season to Sing, and performing its world premiere in London last spring, Luminosa is now excited to perform this celebrated work for a local audience.
Joanna, a former founding singer of the internationally acclaimed Swingle Singers, has reimagined Vivaldi’s Four Seasons for voices.
Alongside this, and with performances from professional soloists and celebrated organist and pianist Gavin Roberts, the programme also features excerpts from Haydn’s The Seasons.
This year Luminosa’s chosen charity is Alton-based Dogs for Autism, which trains specialist assistance dogs and places them with autistic children and their families, helping to reduce anxiety, improve safety and foster greater independence.
