Alton Concert Band’s spring concert will see it once again perform as a guest of The Lydian Singers at the Alton Maltings Centre on April 18 at 7pm.

The choir will be accompanied by Linda Tan, and Jeremy Morrish will conduct the choir and the band. This year’s theme is Thank You For The Music.

Tickets, priced £12 (12 to 18 year olds £6, under-12s free) will be available on the door or at www.ticketsource.co.uk/alton-concert-band

Alton Concert Band is a friendly group of amateur musicians founded in 2010, since when it has grown in size and musical skill. It plays a wide variety of light and classical music, including tunes from the shows, jazz and swing. The band performs spring, autumn and Christmas concerts.