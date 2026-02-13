All For Your Delight - a joyful theatre experience with a difference - returns to Farnham Maltings on February 28 at 7.30pm.
Produced by Farnham Maltings, with music by multi-award-winning composer and lyricist Darren Clark, All For Your Delight takes audiences back to the golden age of variety to be entertained by Danny, Jojo and Yaz, who are donning their Brightcoats before the summer season opens at Britain’s holiday parks.
But behind the sequins and spotlights, something deeper is unfolding. As the Brightcoats perform their best-loved routines, unexpected events bring personal stories to the surface, revealing what it truly means to live a life dedicated to performance.
Promising a dazzling mix of music, comedy, magic, roller-skating and audience participation, All For Your Delight is a theatrical experience full of heart and humanity, exploring what success really means and celebrating the joy of live entertainment.
The production - directed by Farnham Maltings executive producer and deputy chief executive Katy Potter, with an original script by Alex Kanefsky - will tour community venues nationwide throughout March following a sell-out tour across south-east England last autumn.
All For Your Delight is part of Farnham Maltings’ theatre development programme, funded by the Arts Council England, which brings theatre-makers and communities together across south-east England to develop new work and experiences.
Katy Potter said: “We believe theatre belongs at the heart of community life. All For Your Delight is both a celebration of performance and a story about the people behind it - their hopes, their secrets and their joy.
“We’re delighted to be kicking off our second tour here at Farnham Maltings, and are thrilled to be taking this production to even more village halls, cricket pavilions, leisure centres and community venues up and down the UK.”
