An exhibition of Ukrainian women’s art called When The Land Blooms is showing at the Freedom Through Expression gallery in Alton until February 28.
It brings together artists who came to the UK in 2022 because of the war with Russia. Their striking work includes painting in various media, ceramics, jewellery, botanical art, embroidery, crochet, photography and mixed media.
Art director Catherine Cook said it was the “most diverse” exhibition the Normandy Street gallery had curated.
At the private view, curator and promotion manager Marina Zadorozhna said: “For the first time on this scale. For the first time, Ukrainian artists. Ukrainian women exhibiting together.”
Curator Maria Borysova added: “This exhibition is deeply important to us. So many people in Alton have supported Ukraine and our community during these difficult times, and we want to share a part of ourselves in return. For the Ukrainian women artists, this is an important step - an opportunity to present professional work and to be seen and recognised for it.”
Most works were made at Creative Response in Farnham. The gallery walls speak a shared visual language - flowering land, harvests, apples from a grandmother’s garden, fields of sunflowers, mosaics of hollyhocks; memories of Ukrainian landscapes many artists are uncertain of seeing again.
Photographer Natalia Sharomova said: “I am truly honoured to be part of this exhibition and to present my photographic works alongside these remarkable artists. Art is a form of resilience for all the artists - a quiet but powerful force that helps us remain standing, even in the most uncertain times.”
The artists are Maria Borysova, Natalia Sharomova, Maryna Melnyk, Nataliia Okhonia, Nataliia Peretiatko, Anna Shuliatieva, Nelia Sporish, Olha Volkova, Viktoriia Yarosh, Kateryna Zuieva, Iryna Baybara, Olga Borysova, Tetiana Dmytruk, Olena Fomenko, Yuliia Korobchenko, Alina Kokorina, Nina Krupina and Valentyna Matusevych.
