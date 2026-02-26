Rosalie Minnitt is bringing her cult comedy hit show Clementine to the Yvonne Arnaud Theatre in Guildford on March 21 at 7.45pm.
In this hysterical, deranged and irreverent period drama parody that meditates on girlhood, romance and everything in between, Lady Clementine has until her 27th birthday to find The One.
When her latest beau goes missing, she embarks on a hilariously unhinged quest to solve the mystery of her ill fortune. But with neither sense nor sensibility, will the romantic heroine find love in time?
Period drama is always popular, but has anyone else tried to get Charli XCX on the soundtrack and make it comedy? Enter Miss Lady Clementine.
Clementine is a kaleidoscopic concoction of historical anachronisms, TikTok sounds and misplaced pop-culture references - Bridgerton for chronically online girlies.
More than a clever parody of stuffy English ideals, this innovative show talks about the present through the lens of the past.
From singledom and soulless dating apps to womanhood, Clementine asks if women have really moved on all that much. Are they still as obsessed with finding The One? Do they actually understand what it means to love and be loved?
Creator and performer Rosalie said: “Clementine is more than an ode to singledom. Like all good things, it’s messier than that. And funnier.
“It’s about celebrating the complicated parts of being a woman in 2026. We need comedy to help us talk about the things we can’t seem to articulate or sometimes don’t really want to.
“I’ve had hundreds of direct messages, messages and emails telling me about how Clementine made them feel. Women saw this show multiple times. Then they brought their friends and sisters and mums and aunts.
“One girl came four times and she wrote to me ‘If someone asked me why I love women and love being a woman, I’d show them this show’.”
Award-winning comedy writer and performer Rosalie is an alumna of the Soho Theatre Labs and The Free Association, and has written for Radio 4, BBC Bitesize and CBBC. Her work won an RTS North Award in 2023.
She’s been featured in The Telegraph, The Times, Stylist and The Guardian, and is a regular on the London comedy circuit.
Clementine was Rosalie's debut character comedy show at the 2023 Edinburgh Fringe - both as a writer and performer - and was officially marked by British Comedy Guide as one of the Top-Reviewed Shows of the Fringe that year.
The Telegraph called it one of the funniest shows of the festival and it was described as “delirious, demented stuff” by Chortle.
After a sold-out run including two extensions at the Soho Theatre, The Guardian named Clementine as one of its Top 10 Comedy Shows of 2023, calling it “a frenetic, neurotic and time-bending character comedy”.
The Guardian picked out Clementine as one of its cultural picks of 2025 and profiled Rosalie in a major G2 piece. The show was also featured on Sky News.
For tickets, priced £18 (concessions £12), call 01483 440000 or visit https://www.yvonne-arnaud.co.uk/whats-on/clementine
