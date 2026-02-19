Flying women of the Second World War were the inspiration for Katherine Senior’s new play Spitfire Girls, which will be staged at the Yvonne Arnaud Theatre in Guildford from March 24 to 28.
Based on extraordinary true stories of female Spitfire pilots and the incredible bond that tied them together, this is a funny and heart-warming tale of strength, courage, loss and hope.
It’s New Year’s Eve, 1959. Two decades after answering the call, two women separated by the war meet again as rain hammers down on the windows of The Spitfire pub.
As the audience hear their story they are transported back to a time when female pioneers defied expectations and soared through the skies.
Joining original cast members Katherine Senior (Bett), Kirsty Cox (Joy/C.O.) and Jack Hulland (Dad/Frank) are Hannah Morrison (Dotty), Katriona Brown (sharing the role of Bett) and Paul Brown (Tom/Jimmy).
Hannah Morrison’s stage roles include Plaza Suite (Savoy Theatre) and Truth/Reconciliation (Old Red Lion Theatre/Edinburgh Fringe Festival).
Katriona Brown’s previous UK tours include Crimes On Centre Court and Around The World In 80 Days, while Paul Brown’s theatre credits include Groan Ups (Vaudeville Theatre), Paul in Potted Potter (USA and Republic of Ireland tour) and Lennox in Macbeth (Leeds Playhouse).
Spitfire Girls will be presented by Tilted Wig and Mayflower Southampton in association with the Theatre Royal Winchester, and is directed by Seán Aydon with design by Sarah Beaton. Lighting is by Peter Small, music by Eamonn O’Dwyer and movement direction by Stephen Moynihan.
The production was developed with support from the National Theatre Generate Programme, and the team also worked with the Royal British Legion.
There are performances at 7.30pm each night and at 2.30pm on March 26 and 28. For tickets, priced from £29, call 01483 440000 or visit www.yvonne-arnaud.co.uk
