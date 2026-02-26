Award-winning radio host, stand-up powerhouse and old-school entertainment machine Charlie Baker will bring his new show Go Get It to G Live in Guildford on September 25 at 8pm.
Celebrating 40 years in show business, and currently best known as an award-winning presenter on talkSPORT and Virgin Radio, Charlie has also acted in Harry Hill’s TeaTime, I Can’t Sing! The X Factor Musical, EastEnders, Dr Who, The IT Crowd, The Last Leg, Parenting Hell and Richard Osman’s House of Games - which he won.
Charlie’s contribution to the 41-year history of EastEnders came in 2016 when he appeared in five episodes as Tim Reynolds.
But Charlie is at his absolute best when he is live on stage telling his jokes, singing, tap dancing, juggling, playing the trumpet and telling people why they have bought the wrong coat.
He delivers a full-throttle entertainment experience, packed with sharp observations, infectious energy and a performance that barely pauses for breath.
Charlie said: "I’ve been performing professionally since I was ten years old and I’ve put everything I’ve learned in that time on stage in this tour. A life wasted? Possibly! You decide! Go get it!"
On screen he has starred in many other shows including Comedy Central at the Comedy Store, The Great British Bake-Off: An Extra Slice, Never Mind The Buzzcocks, Edinburgh Comedy Fest Live, The Dog Ate My Homework and Channel 4’s Comedy Gala.
Charlie can be heard on Virgin Radio every weekend presenting Game On and is co-host of the highly popular award-winning Game Day Warm Up with Max Rushden and Hawksbee and Baker on talkSPORT.
His smash-hit UK tour in 2023-24 - called 24 Hour Pasty People - was filmed at Torquay’s Babbacombe Theatre and is available to stream now on NextUp.
