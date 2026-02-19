American stand-up comedian Russell Hicks is bringing his This Time It’s Personal tour to The Phoenix Theatre and Arts Centre in Bordon on April 10 at 8pm.
It’s been a big year for Russell. He’s appeared in multiple feature films, including Edgar Wright’s The Running Man.
How did this all come about? After years of bashing away at the clubs, becoming one of the most sought after comics on the live circuit, Russell began doing a series of Instagram videos called Dear Diary, where he writes about his life in Britain.
These videos have become phenomenally successful, gaining millions of views and hundreds of thousands of followers on social media.
