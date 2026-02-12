Best-selling novelist Kate Kerrigan will bring her one-woman show Am I Irish Yet? to the Fiery Bird in Woking on March 12 at 7.30pm.
From being branded the ‘Bombing Irish’ in Margaret Thatcher’s era to having the equally reviled status of a ‘Plastic Paddy’ back home in Mayo, Kate hilariously reveals what it takes to finally fit in small-town Ireland in her taboo-breaking show.
Am I Irish Yet? is a fabulously funny, sad, laugh-out-loud, totally relatable and bittersweet journey into the dreams and disasters of every second-generation kid who grew up in London calling somewhere else home.
Am I Irish Yet? is produced and directed by BAFTA winner Kevin Toolis.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.