Two friends will tackle a daunting fitness competition to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support.
Katie Shreeve, manager of Little Trotters Farm in Chobham, and her best friend, Jess, are taking on a HYROX test at Olympia on Saturday (29 March).
“HYROX is a global indoor fitness racing competition that combines running and functional workout stations,” Kate said. “It’s designed to test strength, endurance and overall fitness in a structured race format.
“Every competitor completes the same course in the same order, a 1km run to a workout station, repeated eight times. So in total competitors will complete 8km of running and eight functional workout stations.
“It’s a demanding course.
“Jess and I are competing because her grandma has just passed because of cancer and we would love to honour not just her but everyone who suffers with cancer.
“I’m also hosting a raffle to win a pony ride experience at Little Trotters and aiming to make as many people as I can aware of the prize to try to boost sponsorship, and in turn help how much we can donate to Macmillan.
“Macmillan is a charity that provides vital support to people living with cancer and their families, helping them with medical advice, emotional support, and financial guidance during extremely difficult times.
“Cancer affects so many people, whether directly or through friends and family, and charities like Macmillan play a huge role in making sure people don’t face it alone.
“The goal is to raise as much money as possible before 29 March while also getting the community involved in supporting an important cause.”
Tickets are £5 each and the raffle will remain open until 1 April. The winner will be notified by email.
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