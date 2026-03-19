Councillors have agreed to establish a new parish council for Pyrford following a statutory Community Governance Review and two stages of public consultation.
At an extraordinary meeting on Thursday, March 12, Woking Borough Council approved final recommendations and a Reorganisation Order to create a civil parish and Pyrford Parish Council.
A second consultation, held from January 6 to February 28, 2026, received 203 responses.
Of those, 59 percent supported creating a parish council for the Pyrford Neighbourhood Area, 89 percent agreed it should be named Pyrford Parish Council and 87 percent backed having 10 elected councillors.
Councillors also agreed there will be no separate parish wards within the area.
Parish councils are the tier of local government closest to communities and provide a stronger local voice.
Cllr Ann-Marie Barker, leader of Woking Borough Council, said: “Council’s decision marks an important step for local democracy in Pyrford.
“Throughout both phases of public consultation, residents and stakeholders connected to the area engaged thoughtfully and helped shape the final proposals.
“Establishing a parish council will provide a clear and accountable voice for the community, and we look forward to supporting the process ahead of the first elections in 2027.”
The first election for Pyrford Parish Council will take place in May 2027 and every four years thereafter.
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