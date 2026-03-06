Surrey County Council is drawing up a Community Asset Transfer (CAT) policy, which would set out how community groups can lease council-owned buildings or land if they can prove it will benefit local people.
The draft policy was backed councillors this week and will be sent to the county’s cabinet for approval in April 2026. Officers told councillors: “The community asset transfer policy has been intentionally designed to enable community participation in its simplicity.”
Essentially, the policy would allow local organisations (such as charities, sports clubs or community groups) to take on council properties that are underused or no longer needed for services. Instead of selling them off or leaving them empty, the council could lease the assets to community groups, sometimes at below market value, if the social benefit outweighs the financial return.
Council officers said the policy would give communities the opportunity to “reimagine, repurpose and reinvigorate” local spaces. For residents, that could mean disused buildings becoming youth centres, community hubs, sports facilities or spaces for local projects.
Under the proposed system, groups interested in taking over a building would first submit an expression of interest. If the idea looks viable, they would then be asked to produce a business case showing they can run and maintain the asset long-term.
Applications would be assessed against several criteria, such as how the community would benefit, whether the organisation is financially stable and how the plans fit in with the council’s wider priorities. If approved, transfers would generally happen through leases rather than outright sales, with community groups responsible for maintaining the building.
Council officers stressed that the policy is meant to make the process clearer and fairer. At the moment, transfers can happen but there is no single framework guiding decisions.
During the meeting, councillors broadly welcomed the idea but raised concerns about volunteer groups taking on complicated legal responsibilities. Some warned that community organisations may not realise the full costs involved in maintaining buildings or signing long leases.
Cllr Edward Hawkins said: “I still feel that we are exposing residents to a liability which some will understand, but some will not.” Another councillor recommended community groups speaking to lawyers for a second opinion.
Officers said they already provide hands-on support and advice, including regular meetings and guidance during the application stage, and would continue to help groups through the process. They added that each proposal would be carefully assessed to make sure organisations are capable of managing the asset before any transfer is agreed.
The CAT policy follows the approval of a motion by Cllr Eber Kington to Council on March 18, 2025.
