The King has appointed Neelam Dharni Devesher MBE DL as His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of Surrey following the retirement of Michael More-Molyneux.
Ms Devesher brings a long record of public service and voluntary leadership to the ceremonial role representing the monarch in the county.
A former senior public sector leader, she has spent much of her career working to strengthen community cohesion, expand opportunity and improve outcomes for people facing deprivation and disadvantage.
She currently serves as chair of the Community Foundation for Surrey, chair of the Surrey Minority Ethnic Forum and chair of the Surrey Police Hate Crime Scrutiny Panel.
Through these roles she has championed fairness, accountability and inclusion, supporting vulnerable communities and promoting opportunity across the county.
As Lord-Lieutenant, she will succeed Mr More-Molyneux, who has served in the role since 2015.
Ms Devesher said: “I am deeply honoured and humbled to be appointed as His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of Surrey. To serve our county in this role is both a privilege and a profound responsibility.
“I would like to pay tribute to Michael More-Molyneux and thank him sincerely for his outstanding service to Surrey. He has served the county with distinction, dedication and integrity, and I am grateful for the strong foundations he leaves behind.
“Surrey is a county defined by its generosity, resilience and strong sense of community. Throughout my public and voluntary service, I have believed that fairness, inclusion and responsibility are the foundations of confident and thriving communities.
“I am committed to serving all of Surrey’s communities and to celebrating the remarkable individuals and organisations who contribute so much to our civic life.
“I look forward to building on Michael’s legacy and to serving Surrey with dedication, integrity and pride.”
Mrs Devesher lives in Oxshott and has two children and four grandchildren.
