The Rt Revd Andrew Watson, Bishop of Guildford, has died aged 64.
He died peacefully on Tuesday, March 3, surrounded by his family, less than one month after receiving a terminal diagnosis of pancreatic cancer.
His death was announced by the Bishop of Dorking, Rt Revd Paul Davies, who paid tribute to a “much-loved diocesan bishop” and “inspiring fellow disciple”.
Prior to his death, Bishop Andrew shared his prognosis with the wider diocese, reassuring them that he was “cheerfully persisting towards a good death” and that his “faith in the resurrection of the body and the life everlasting had only grown stronger”.
He also reflected that he had been blessed with a loving family and the opportunity to fulfil a series of ministries in his “beloved Church of England”.
In a letter to the Diocese, Bishop Paul said: “Whilst his family mourn the loss of a much-loved husband, father, grandfather, son and brother, we mourn the loss of a much-loved diocesan bishop - as well as an inspiring fellow disciple, dear brother in Christ, precious friend and special colleague.
“In the midst of the shock and sadness of the last few months, Bishop Andrew has been an inspiration. For me, personally, he has taught me so much about how we should live and, in these past months, about how we should die.”
He encouraged the diocese to remain focused on “Jesus as our source of comfort, hope, salvation and strength”.
Last week, an all-day prayer vigil was held at Guildford Cathedral, where almost 2,000 clergy and lay people from across the diocese and beyond gathered in support of Bishop Andrew and his family.
The Most Reverend and Right Honourable Dame Sarah Mullally, Archbishop of Canterbury, recently visited Bishop Andrew at his home.
She said: “It is with great sorrow that I received news of Bishop Andrew’s death. Andrew was a man of deep Christian faith who lived his life in the service of Christ and others. In the face of death, he demonstrated a calm reassurance of God’s saving grace.
“Over four decades of ministry, Andrew made an enormous contribution to the life of the Church of England – and, through his concern for Anglicans and other Christians around the world, the global church. He was a gentle man and generous with those who held differing theological views. He will be greatly missed, not just by his family and friends, but by the whole church.
“At this time of grief and loss, I hold Beverly and their sons and daughters in my prayers, asking that God would comfort and strengthen them. I pray too for Andrew’s friends, colleagues and all those whose lives he touched. May Andrew rest in peace and rise in glory.”
The Very Reverend Bob Cooper, Dean of Guildford Cathedral, said: “It is with profound sadness, and with hearts full of gratitude to God, that the Dean and Chapter of Guildford Cathedral mourn the death of Bishop Andrew. We have lost a shepherd, a servant and a dear friend.
“A man of the Gospel, Bishop Andrew led not by command but by example, giving of his time and wisdom with an open hand and open heart. We give thanks for his life and ministry, and we grieve his passing — but not as those without hope.”
Diocesan Secretary Geraldine Newbold added: “This is a very sad time for our diocese. Bishop Andrew was such a wonderful, caring man, who was genuinely interested in people and loved spending time with parishioners. He was also incredibly gifted and knowledgeable, and we all learnt a great deal from him. His love of God, of his family and of the wider diocesan family shone through in all he did. It has been a privilege to work with him and we will miss him dearly.”
Guildford Cathedral will be open from 8am to 8pm on Wednesday and Thursday for those who wish to pray, light a candle and sign the Book of Condolence. Funeral arrangements will be announced in due course.
Bishop Andrew was born in 1961 and grew up in Buckinghamshire and Hampshire, where his father was Director of Music at Stowe School and Winchester College. A gifted musician, he played the bassoon in the National Youth Orchestra and in 2021 composed a choral Mass to mark his 60th birthday and the 60th anniversary of Guildford Cathedral.
He read law at Cambridge University before training for ordained ministry at Ridley Hall. Ordained in the Diocese of Worcester in 1987, he served in Redditch, Notting Hill and as vicar of St Stephen’s, Twickenham.
He became Suffragan Bishop of Aston in 2008 and Diocesan Bishop of Guildford in 2014. During 18 years as a bishop, he was committed to deepening discipleship, revitalising churches and supporting the global church. Since joining the House of Lords in 2022, he was an advocate for freedom of religious belief.
He is survived by his wife, Beverly, their four children and three grandchildren, his mother and three siblings.
