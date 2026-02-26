Film fans in Woking have a chance to see new movie The Caretaker on March 7 at 7pm.
Set in an isolated coastal school run by the powerful Aberdeen family, The Caretaker follows Eddie Hartwood, a mute young caretaker struggling to care for his cruel and ailing mother.
He forms a connection with cleaner Marie and begins to uncover a sinister mystery that threatens to destroy the family’s legacy.
Ben Probert, who plays Eddie, said: “The Caretaker is a UK-made, character-driven psychological horror thriller that premiered at FrightFest, and is now screening at the Nova Cinema.”
The cast also features Mackenzie Larsen (Marie), Scott Hume (Charles Aberdeen III), P G Pearson (Charles Aberdeen II), Lauren Shotton (Lisa Aberdeen), Chris McQuire (George Wallace) and Livvy Dawson (Holly Mansford).
