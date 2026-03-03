Concerned about society’s growing screen addiction, Old Woking couple Kim and Mike Jarred decided to take action.
Frustrated with the hold phones had over their own teens, and motivated by research showing the impact of excessive phone use on mental health, they created Beyond The Screen — a space for people to put their devices aside and enjoy real-life connection.
“Changing things starts with adults modelling good phone habits,” said Kim.
The couple approached the Olive Tree Pub in Sutton Green, knowing its separate room would be ideal. Manager Carly immediately supported the idea, offering the space free of charge.
Evenings at Beyond The Screen are relaxed, sociable, and entirely screen-free. Attendees are encouraged to leave phones in the car or, for the brave, at home. Kim explained: “You’ll be pleasantly surprised how nice it feels to be fully present, free from constant notifications and the itch to scroll.” Each meet-up includes conversation starters, fun games, and a welcoming atmosphere. With around 20 regular attendees, Kim and Mike are keen to see more people join, especially families with teens.
The small £3 booking fee covers running costs, with any surplus donated to local charities, including York Road Projectand Your Sanctuary, making it a community event that gives twice over.
Beyond The Screen welcomes everyone: families with children aged 12 and over, groups of friends, and solo attendees alike. Inclusivity is at the heart of the evenings, ensuring a warm, friendly reception for all.
Meet-ups take place at The Olive Tree, Sutton Green Road, Sutton Green, GU4 7QD, on the last Thursday of every month, 6.30pm to 10.30 pm. Food and drink are available until 8.30 pm. The next session is on Thursday, March 26. For tickets and more information, visit www.btsuk.social
