Evenings at Beyond The Screen are relaxed, sociable, and entirely screen-free. Attendees are encouraged to leave phones in the car or, for the brave, at home. Kim explained: “You’ll be pleasantly surprised how nice it feels to be fully present, free from constant notifications and the itch to scroll.” Each meet-up includes conversation starters, fun games, and a welcoming atmosphere. With around 20 regular attendees, Kim and Mike are keen to see more people join, especially families with teens.