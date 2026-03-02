Martin Cosser, founder of the anti‑knife crime charity Charlie’s Promise, visited Woking High School in February to speak to Year 9 and Year 10 pupils about the dangers and consequences of carrying knives.
Cosser, whose son Charlie “Cheeks” Cosser was fatally stabbed in 2023, delivered two heartfelt sessions to nearly 500 students, sharing his family’s story and emphasising the urgent importance of making safe choices. His talk focused on empathy, respect, personal responsibility, and the real‑life impact of knife violence on victims, families, and whole communities.
Cosser issued a clear warning about knife crime in Surrey.
“It’s easy to think that because we are in Surrey, knife crime isn’t a problem here,” he said. “But it affects everyone. Even in a relatively safe county, tragedies happen. You only have to look at the recent murder of Luis Gabriel Guembes to see that knife crime reaches all communities, including Surrey.”
He added: “It was a real privilege visiting Woking High School today, where I was treated with compassion and respect. I received many thoughtful comments at the end of both talks, and the students’ behaviour was outstanding throughout. I always relish speaking to schools in Surrey because that’s where my boy grew up.”
Following his visit, Cosser travelled to meet Gary, CEO of Activate Learning, continuing his work to build partnerships that extend the reach of Charlie’s Promise.
As part of his advocacy, he also reminded young people and families of confidential reporting channels for those with information about knife carrying. He encouraged the use of Fearless.org or the national CrimeStoppers number — 0800 555 111 — to report knife carriers anonymously, helping to protect others and prevent future tragedies.
Charlie’s Promise continues to grow its education programme, speaking in schools and community groups across Surrey with the aim of reducing knife crime through awareness, understanding, and support.
