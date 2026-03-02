Some of McLaren’s biggest decisions are now being made at a microscopic level.
That message was at the heart of the opening of McLaren Automotive’s new Materials Analysis Room at the McLaren Technology Centre in Woking — a launch designed as much to inspire young people as to strengthen engineering capability. The facility was officially opened by Amanda Boote, Mayor of Woking.
The specialist lab brings materials analysis fully in-house for McLaren Automotive for the first time, allowing engineers to test, observe and understand materials at a microscopic level. It supports work across research and development and vehicle production, helping teams make faster, data-led decisions to improve quality, durability and performance.
Led by Materials Engineering Manager Ella Podmore, the project addresses a long-standing gap.
“Having our own dedicated space changes the way we work,” she said. “It gives engineers the confidence to be braver with designs and take more pride in the technology behind each component.”
Education was a central focus of the launch. Students from Collingwood College were invited as the main guests, gaining a rare behind-the-scenes look at engineering in action. For many, it brought classroom science to life. Cole called the visit “eye-opening,” Rhys said it gave him “a goal to aim for,” and JJ described it as a “massive opportunity,” stressing the importance of seizing every chance to learn.
Podmore, who began her own career through an internship, said inspiring young people — particularly girls — was vital.
“You don’t have to be perfect to belong in science,” she said. “Curiosity and bravery matter.”
Every McLaren road car is built in Woking, and the new Materials Analysis Room reinforces the town’s role as a centre for high-tech engineering — while helping ensure the next generation can see a place for themselves in it.
