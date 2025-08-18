Primary school lessons have definitely changed over the years – just ask Ofsted Inspectors who recently visited Byfleet.
When Sam Johnson visited Byfleet Primary School a few weeks before the summer break, he found it a “happy and welcoming” place, filled with pupils who are genuinely interested in learning.
And while the basics are covered in a “highly ambitious curriculum” that caters well for pupils with special educational needs, there was one example which really stood out to the inspector.
“The development of pupils’ spoken language and communication is central to their learning,” wrote Insp. Johnson in his glowing report.
“For example, pupils in Year 6 debate with confidence about the long-term impact of Martin Luther King Junior on civil rights today.
“There is an ambition here for every pupil to succeed academically and in their personal, social and emotional development.”
While OfSted has ditched its popular one-word gradings, the bottom line is that Byfleet Primary remains a “Good” school under the headship of Cheryl Meyrick.
The late summer inspection at the school – part of the Engage, Enrich, Excel Academies Trust – was its first since becoming an academy in 2020.
But the report makes very good reading with leaders and pupils both being praised for their attitude.
The report states: “The school builds pupils’ confidence and encourages them to take risks and explore new ideas.
“Pupils respond well to the school’s high expectations for their learning and behaviour and behave exceptionally well.
“The warm and trusting relationships between staff and pupils underpin this.”
Although the inspector acknowledged the range of ways pupils can learn the curriculum, sometimes checks are less effective with staff not asking enough questions at times, leading to occasional misconceptions or mistakes.
But it’s only a minor blot on a very good report for a school where “nothing is left to chance”.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.