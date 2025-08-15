Byfleet and West Byfleet
PLAN/2025/0647: Erection of a single storey side and rear extension following removal of existing conservatory. Insertion of side window. 102 Hart Road, Byfleet, West Byfleet, KT14 7NL
PLAN/2025/0639: Erection of a single storey rear extension following partial demolition of existing conservatory. Alterations to fenestration. 18 Foxlake Road, Byfleet, West Byfleet, KT14 7PW
Canalside
PLAN/2025/0612: Conversion of workshop premises into a three bedroom house with enclave gardens and parking for two vehicles.Change of use from Class E to C3 Residential. 82 Vale Farm Road, Woking, GU21 6DP
Goldsworth Park
PLAN/2025/0650: Erection of a rear outbuilding. 20 Martindale Road, Woking, GU21 3PJ
Heathlands
PLAN/2025/0615: Proposed creation of an irrigation storage pond to serve the golf course along with regrading of land on the existing driving range. West Hill Golf Club, Bagshot Road, Woking, GU24 0BH
TREE/2025/8197: (T1) 1 x Pine Tree - End Weight Reduction by1.5m - 2m and major deadwood crown due to outgrowing the surrounding areas, excessive weight on lateral branches, excessive shading and deadwood dropping below causing hazard to pedestrians/ vehicles.(Works subject to TPO 626/0293/1983). Note: permission not required for deadwood. Leifs House, Whitmoor Lane, Sutton Green, Guildford, GU4 7QB
TREE/2025/8188: G1 Lawson Cypress x 3 and Ash - Reduce height of all three trees by 25-30% from approx 12m to 8m. Shape tops of trees as much as possible. (Works subject to TPO/0043/2007). Cranford, Pond Road, Woking, GU22 0JT
PLAN/2025/0484: Erection of proposed externally mounted flue with installation of wood burning flue. April Cottage , Guildford Road, Woking, GU22 7UT
TREE/2025/8191: T1- Oak: Reduce by 2-3m potential cause damage to roof of kitchen (Works subject to TPO 626/0076/1964) (Permission not required for deadwood). Squirrels Leap , Comeragh Close, Woking, Surrey, GU22 0LZ
Hoe Valley
PLAN/2025/0652: Details of a Dust Management Plan submitted pursuant to Condition 3, Construction Noise Management Plan pursuant to Condition 5, Construction Traffice Management Plan pursuant to Condition 8, Construction Environmental management Plan pursuant to Condition 19, Habitats Maintenance and Management Plan pursuant to Condition 21, Resource Management Plan pursuant to Condition 24, and the Biodiversity Gain Plan pursuant to 'the Biodiversity Gain Condition' of planning permission ref: WO/PLAN/2024/0633 dated 23 January 2025. Land At St John The Baptist School, Elmbridge Lane, Kingfield, Woking, Surrey, GU22 9AL
PLAN/2025/0646: Details of a Dust Management Plan submitted pursuant to Condition 3, Construction Noise Management Plan pursuant to Condition 5, Construction Traffic Management Plan pursuant to Condition 8, Construction Environmental Management Plan pursuant to Condition 19, Habitats Maintenance and Management Plan pursuant to Condition 21, Resource Management Plan pursuant to Condition 24, and the Biodiversity Gain Plan pursuant to the Biodiversity Gain Condition of planning permission ref: WO/PLAN/2024/0633 dated 23 January 2025. St John The Baptist School, Elmbridge Lane, Kingfield, Woking, Surrey, GU22 9AL
Pyrford
TREE/2025/8196: T1 : Oak - Crown Lift to provide 6 metres clearance from ground level. To remove secondary growth, raising canopy to 6 metres clearance over road and driveway. Current Height: 18m Current Spread: 10m. (Works subject to TPO 626/0072/1966). 22 Blackdown Close, Pyrford, Woking, Surrey, GU22 8LQ
PLAN/2025/0635: Erection of a single storey side and rear extension. Rothbury , Oakcroft Road, West Byfleet, Surrey, KT14 6JG
PLAN/2025/0644: Prior notification for a single storey rear extension to extend a maximum depth of 8m, maximum height of 3m and a maximum height of eaves of 3m. Sorbie, Coldharbour Road, Woking, Surrey, GU22 8SP
PLAN/2025/0616: Erection of a proposed two-storey front extension, a single-storey rear extension to the existing side extension, a first-floor addition above the current dwelling to create a two-storey house, a single-storey front extension and alterations to the side roof. 5 Berkeley Gardens, West Byfleet, Surrey, KT14 6JT
PLAN/2025/0633: Erection of a part-pitch/part-flat roof single storey extension to the rear of the existing detached dwelling. 25 Hamilton Avenue, Pyrford, Woking, Surrey, GU22 8RS
PLAN/2025/0648: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development to use existing outbuilding for the services of acupuncture. Hawthorn, Elmstead Road, West Byfleet, Surrey, KT14 6JB
