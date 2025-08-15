PLAN/2025/0652: Details of a Dust Management Plan submitted pursuant to Condition 3, Construction Noise Management Plan pursuant to Condition 5, Construction Traffice Management Plan pursuant to Condition 8, Construction Environmental management Plan pursuant to Condition 19, Habitats Maintenance and Management Plan pursuant to Condition 21, Resource Management Plan pursuant to Condition 24, and the Biodiversity Gain Plan pursuant to 'the Biodiversity Gain Condition' of planning permission ref: WO/PLAN/2024/0633 dated 23 January 2025. Land At St John The Baptist School, Elmbridge Lane, Kingfield, Woking, Surrey, GU22 9AL