The sound of popping corks reverberated around Old Woking last Thursday as nerves and anticipation turned to celebration for A-Level students.
It was an early start for Woking College staff as they prepared the results to send to students, before getting everything ready for a day that could shape lives forever.
Outside the college was a range of breakfast treats and beverages, including celebratory bubbly for students once they received their results.
For the fifteenth year running Woking College students achieved a 99 per cent pass rate in both A-Level and BTEC results with the majority of students securing their first choice university.
Woking College principal, Brett Freeman, was a proud man as the triumphant cohort of 2024/25 visited for possibly the last time. There were plenty of hugs on an emotional day.
He said: “Most of our leavers will now be heading to universities across the country embarking on apprenticeships, or stepping straight into employment.
“Whatever their next step, they do so equipped not only with superb qualifications but also with the skills, mindset and determination to flourish in higher education in the world of work”
“Today we celebrate academic excellence, but even more we celebrate the people our students have become and the community that has supported them every step of the way.
Christiano Ramas and Alexander Green were both happy with their results, with the latter heading down the A3 after landing a place at the University of Portsmouth. He will miss college life.
He said: “I have made good friends whilst at college and the teachers have been great.
“College is very different to school as it relies more upon our independence at self discipline which is important before going off to University.”
Top performers were Peter Heeney and Sarah Vassallo, with the star pair both off to Oxford.
